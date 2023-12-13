Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.