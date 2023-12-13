Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 664 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

