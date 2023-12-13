Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.