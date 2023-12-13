Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.07 and a 200-day moving average of $395.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

