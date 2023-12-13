Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $759.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

