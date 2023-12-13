Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.7% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

