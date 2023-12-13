Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,013 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

