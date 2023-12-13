Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $12.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LULU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.23.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $503.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $507.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

