Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 27435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. StockNews.com lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $577.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

