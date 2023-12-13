William Blair Weighs in on Ooma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ooma

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 million, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Ooma has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ooma by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.