World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 138.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

