XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Buys £9,946.08 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Philip Shepherd acquired 62,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £9,946.08 ($12,485.66).

Shares of LON:XPF opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.80 ($0.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.96. The company has a market cap of £26.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.30.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

