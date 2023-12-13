XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Buys £9,946.08 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Philip Shepherd acquired 62,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £9,946.08 ($12,485.66).
XP Factory Price Performance
Shares of LON:XPF opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.80 ($0.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.96. The company has a market cap of £26.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.30.
XP Factory Company Profile
