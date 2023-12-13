Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.72 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 138,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,193 shares of company stock worth $3,399,165 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

