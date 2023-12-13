Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3D Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD opened at $5.81 on Monday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $775.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

