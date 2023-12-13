Zacks Research Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

