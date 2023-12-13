Zacks Research Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

