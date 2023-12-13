ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZeroFox in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZeroFox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Shares of ZFOX opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.05. ZeroFox has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

