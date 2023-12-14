1,035 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $472.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

