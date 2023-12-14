15,359 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.6% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

