157,700 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

