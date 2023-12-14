1,860 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,849,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $76.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

