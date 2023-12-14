190,311 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

