20,989 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $549.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $507.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

