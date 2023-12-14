21,210 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $216.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

