22,770 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of BMY opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

