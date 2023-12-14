2,400 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
