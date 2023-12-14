2,400 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.