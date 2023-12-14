40,300 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Bought by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Senseonics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Price Performance

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 111.66% and a negative net margin of 158.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

SENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Senseonics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

