404 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,247,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,047.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

