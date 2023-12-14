460 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

