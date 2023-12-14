6,204 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.