8,722 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $126.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

