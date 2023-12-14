Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.23 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

