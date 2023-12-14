AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.