ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

