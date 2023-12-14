Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.600-18.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.7 billion. Adobe also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $612.21.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.