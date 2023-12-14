Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.60-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3-21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.73 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.600-18.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $612.21.

ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.08 and a 200-day moving average of $531.87. The company has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

