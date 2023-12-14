Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $62,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 13th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $55,094.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,694.53.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

