Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Critical Review

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and Lagardere, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 15 13 0 2.24 Lagardere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb currently has a consensus target price of $139.52, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Lagardere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Lagardere shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Airbnb and Lagardere’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $8.40 billion 11.16 $1.89 billion $8.27 17.47 Lagardere N/A N/A N/A ($1.63) -12.14

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Lagardere. Lagardere is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Lagardere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52% Lagardere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airbnb beats Lagardere on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lagardere



Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages. The Lagardère Travel Retail division involved in retail activities in transit areas and concessions in travel essentials, duty free and fashion, and food services fields. It operates through stores under its own international store names, such as Relay, Hubiz, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, Discover, Tech2go, Aelia Duty Free, The Fashion Gallery, The Fashion Place, Eye Love, So Chocolate, Bread&Co., Hello!, So! Coffee, Trib's, Vino Volo, Natoo, etc., as well as store names with a local identity comprising BuY Paris Duty Free, Casa Del Gusto, and The Belgian Chocolate House. It also operates stores under franchises or licenses, with retail partners that include TripAdvisor, Fnac, iStore, Marks & Spencer, Hermès, Victoria's Secret, Nespresso, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dean & Deluca, Eric Kayser, and Paul. The company was formerly known as Lagardère SCA and changed its name to Lagardere SA in June 2021. The company was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Paris, France. As of November 21, 2023, Lagardere SA operates as a subsidiary of Vivendi SE.

