Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $148,248.10 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $148,248.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,830.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

AKRO opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

