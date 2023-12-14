Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKYA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

AKYA stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

