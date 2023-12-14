Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 143,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 92.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 402,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,724,000 after purchasing an additional 193,843 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.4% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

