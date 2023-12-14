Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 149,408 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 820.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,408 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 597.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

