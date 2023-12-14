Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228,617 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 1.1 %

OTEX stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

