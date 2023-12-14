Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

