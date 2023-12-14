Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBA opened at $64.55 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

