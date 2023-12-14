Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KE by 56.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. HSBC raised their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

BEKE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

