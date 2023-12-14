Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.17 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,970 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

