Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1,535.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.65.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $144.90 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

