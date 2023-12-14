Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

