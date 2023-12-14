Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $48.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,843 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

